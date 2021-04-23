Ceux qui ne comprennent pas pourquoi la masse des cons se font tester (91% des Français déjà) du soir au matin n’ont pas lu TS Eliot ni écouté le colonel Kurz : « Nous sommes les hommes creux, Les hommes empaillés…C’est ainsi que finit le monde…Pas dans un Boum, dans un murmure. » On se sent mieux ainsi (testé et vacciné), et la Russie plie bagage ; vive notre destruction génétique décidément : ELLE A DEJA EU LIEU. Et je vais vous dire lecteur : elle a eu lieu depuis Molière. Argan Orgon Tartuffe cela ne vous dit rien ? Guénon confirme : l’homme de Louis 14 est plus proche de nous que celui du Moyen Age qui défriche nos forêts, bâtit nos cathédrales alchimiques et puis s’en va à pied et armé à Jérusalem.

Nous sommes les hommes creux, Les hommes empaillés, Cherchant appui ensemble, La caboche pleine de bourre. Hélas ! Nos voix desséchées, quand Nous chuchotons ensemble Sont sourdes, sont inanes Comme le souffle du vent parmi le chaume sec Comme le trot des rats sur les tessons brisés Dans notre cave sèche. Silhouette sans forme, ombre décolorée, Geste sans mouvement, force paralysée…C’est ainsi que finit le monde C’est ainsi que finit le monde C’est ainsi que finit le monde Pas sur un Boum, sur un murmure.

Nous sommes les hommes creux, Les hommes empaillés…C’est ainsi que finit le monde…Pas sur un Boum, sur un murmure.

Guénon : « Ce qui est tout à fait extraordinaire, c’est la rapidité avec laquelle la civilisation du moyen âge tomba dans le plus complet oubli ; les hommes du XVIIe siècle n’en avaient plus la moindre notion, et les monuments qui en subsistaient ne représentaient plus rien à leurs yeux, ni dans l’ordre intellectuel, ni même dans l’ordre esthétique ; on peut juger par-là combien la mentalité avait été changée dans l’intervalle. »

http://www.dedefensa.org/article/guenon-et-linterminable-crise-de-la-modernite

https://www.theportugalnews.com/fr/nouvelles/2020-11-27/la-fiabilite-du-test-pcr-covid-est-douteuse-les-juges-portugais/56962

https://schabrieres.wordpress.com/2008/09/17/ts-eliot-les-hommes-creux-the-hollow-men-1925/

https://www.france24.com/fr/europe/20210422-ukraine-la-russie-annonce-le-d%C3%A9but-du-retrait-de-ses-troupes

The Hollow Men

Mistah Kurtz-he dead
            A penny for the Old Guy

                        I

    We are the hollow men
    We are the stuffed men
    Leaning together
    Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!
    Our dried voices, when
    We whisper together
    Are quiet and meaningless
    As wind in dry grass
    Or rats’ feet over broken glass
    In our dry cellar

    Shape without form, shade without colour,
    Paralysed force, gesture without motion;

    Those who have crossed
    With direct eyes, to death’s other Kingdom
    Remember us-if at all-not as lost
    Violent souls, but only
    As the hollow men
    The stuffed men.

                              II

    Eyes I dare not meet in dreams
    In death’s dream kingdom
    These do not appear:
    There, the eyes are
    Sunlight on a broken column
    There, is a tree swinging
    And voices are
    In the wind’s singing
    More distant and more solemn
    Than a fading star.

    Let me be no nearer
    In death’s dream kingdom
    Let me also wear
    Such deliberate disguises
    Rat’s coat, crowskin, crossed staves
    In a field
    Behaving as the wind behaves
    No nearer-

    Not that final meeting
    In the twilight kingdom

                    III

    This is the dead land
    This is cactus land
    Here the stone images
    Are raised, here they receive
    The supplication of a dead man’s hand
    Under the twinkle of a fading star.

    Is it like this
    In death’s other kingdom
    Waking alone
    At the hour when we are
    Trembling with tenderness
    Lips that would kiss
    Form prayers to broken stone.

                      IV

    The eyes are not here
    There are no eyes here
    In this valley of dying stars
    In this hollow valley
    This broken jaw of our lost kingdoms

    In this last of meeting places
    We grope together
    And avoid speech
    Gathered on this beach of the tumid river

    Sightless, unless
    The eyes reappear
    As the perpetual star
    Multifoliate rose
    Of death’s twilight kingdom
    The hope only
    Of empty men.

                            V

Here we go round the prickly pear
    Prickly pear prickly pear
    Here we go round the prickly pear
    At five o’clock in the morning.

    Between the idea
    And the reality
    Between the motion
    And the act
    Falls the Shadow
For Thine is the Kingdom

    Between the conception
    And the creation
    Between the emotion
    And the response
    Falls the Shadow
Life is very long

    Between the desire
    And the spasm
    Between the potency
    And the existence
    Between the essence
    And the descent
    Falls the Shadow
For Thine is the Kingdom

    For Thine is
    Life is
    For Thine is the

This is the way the world ends
    This is the way the world ends
    This is the way the world ends
    Not with a bang but a whimper.

Sans les tests PCR, la fraude du Covid s’effondre

Votre commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Google. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s