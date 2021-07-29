Le vaccin Pfizer ne sert à rien sauf à tuer des jeunes de 22 (nombre kabbalistique) ans. La preuve par Pfizer et par Asselineau. Question : quand les moutons auront-ils plus mal que peur ? Quand ils seront morts à la vingtième piquouze ? 🚨ALERTEPFIZER ANNONCE UN EFFONDREMENT DES ANTICORPS 8 MOIS APRÈS LA VACCINATION↘️ 7à13fois moins pour 65-85ans↘️ 4à6fois moins pour 15-55a⚠️Les premières personnes à s'être fait vacciner par #Pfizer (fin 2020) sont donc aujourd'hui à peine encore immunisées.QUELLE DUPERIE ! https://t.co/XHHMuNaQuP— François Asselineau (@UPR_Asselineau) July 28, 2021 Sète : enquête ouverte après le décès d’un jeune homme, son père accuse le vaccin Pfizer #Pfizer announced today a significant drop in antibodies in the 8 months following vaccination:↘️7-13 x drop in the 65-85 yo↘️4-6 x drop in the 15-55 yoThis is absolutely significant and would mean that early vaccinated are barely immunized today.#VACCINE pic.twitter.com/XVHMANEovS— Arthur Sonon (@Arthur_Sonon) July 28, 2021 Le cri de colère d’une infirmière : “En prison les menteurs !” Partager :TwitterFacebookWordPress:J'aime chargement…