Kabylie détruite sciemment. Voyez les armes dirigées frappant les arbres. Incendies géo-ingéniérés en Kabylie : par onde et PAR laser on met le feu aux forêts pour justifier les mesures exterminatrices de la lutte contre le réchauffement climatique (merci à Franz et au film belge de Facebook pas encore censuré). Californie, Canada (Colombie britannique), Sicile, Portugal, Australie, Castille, tout y passe dans la guerre de Gates, Soros et consorts contre l’humanité. Dossiers très complets sur ces crimes en annexe (voir liens en anglais). Gibertie : châtiment de la Guadeloupe et de la Martinique pas assez vaccinées. Trudeau prépare le passe sanitaire au Canada ; dixit Alexis Cossette, qui comprend enfin sans rêvasser et surtout a compris le piège en Afghanistan. Extermination mondialiste en mode turbo. Effondrement du QI des bébés et des petits enfants (-22%).

VOYEZ ICI :

https://m.facebook.com/tamazghamondetv/videos/analyse-les-feux-en-kabylie-des-feux-allum%C3%A9s-par-des-moyens-techniques-sophistiq/1509610616050937/

California Firestorms: Geoengineered Catastrophe

OPERATION TORCH AUSTRALIA: A Special Report on the Geoengineered Firestorms and DEW-triggered Arson Fires

https://stop-weather-war.net/2019/09/08/wildfire-devastation-in-portugal/

https://odysee.com/@G%C3%A9opolitique,:e/2424cd:e?

https://pgibertie.com/2021/08/18/les-antilles-volontairement-privees-de-traitement-pour-punir-la-population-et-servir-dexemple/

