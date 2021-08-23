Why would I trade ONE tyrant 3,000 miles away with 3,000 tyrants 1 mile away? An elected assembly can trample a man’s right as much as a king. Blog fermé pour raison républicaine. La déraison fait trop Reset pour poursuivre. Terreur républicaine et dictature sanitaire : un retour sur Taine et son anglaise anonyme. Partager :TwitterFacebookWordPress:J'aime chargement…
Une réflexion sur « Why would I trade ONE tyrant 3,000 miles away with 3,000 tyrants 1 mile away? An elected assembly can trample a man’s right as much as a king. Blog fermé pour raison républicaine. La déraison fait trop Reset pour poursuivre. »
Tout se confirme.
https://reclaimthenet.org/apple-google-and-samsung-move-to-normalize-vaccine-passports-with-wallet-function/
J'aimeJ'aime