Le système va repartir la seringue entre les jambes comme le fils Leclerc qui doit être boycotté ad vitam. Les vaccinés très esquintés. 59% des Français enfin mécontents de la politique sanitaire liberticide de l’ogre-gouvernement ; les institutions de la Cinquième république sont enfin en miettes (sénat, présidence, conseil constitutionnel, etc.) ; le narratif scélérat ne passe plus auprès des repentis médias : dans son infamie la démocratie des élites mondialisées menace tout et extermine tout (ou le prétend) MAIS ce n’est simplement pas possible. D’autres dangers vont menacer (chantage et racket écolo-climatique, pénuries) après les grincements de dents évangéliques de nos méchants. USA et UE devront disparaitre d’une manière ou d’une autre. Catastrophe Estrosi confirmée sur la crotte d’usure (ex-côte d’azur). L’effondrement va primer comme prévu sur la dictature. Bordel sans élections  très possible en France ce printemps. Bill Gates encense la Chine.

https://francais.rt.com/france/94687-covid-19-arrete-prefectoral-rendant-obligatoire-masque-exterieur-paris-suspendu

https://www.businessbourse.com/2022/01/13/la-plus-grande-plainte-de-lhistoire-1000-avocats-et-10-000-experts-medicaux-ont-depose-cette-plainte-appelee-nuremberg-2-contre-loms-a-la-cours-supreme-de-justice-du-canada-tests-pcr-fraud/

https://www.businessbourse.com/2022/01/13/alerte-generale-aux-usa-le-dollar-seffondre-et-ne-pourra-jamais-sen-remettredu-coup-linflation-est-repartie-de-plus-belle-quel-cauchemar/

Coup fumant au Sénat : faut-il vraiment regretter la disparition de la démocratie ?

https://echelledejacob.blogspot.com/2022/01/gates-blame-la-liberte-occidentale.html

https://crowdbunker.com/v/ubl8OMpkmF

https://maximetandonnet.wordpress.com/2022/01/13/enfin-une-bonne-nouvelle/

https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/la-chute-des-grands-medias-et-les-plus-gros-mensonges-quils-ont-racontes-en-2021

https://pgibertie.com/2022/01/13/contaminations-formes-graves-effets-secondaires-pour-chaque-nouveau-mensonge-quinze-aveux-pitoyables/

