71% des Français veulent la #FinduPassVaccinalMaintenant !

Et définitivement ! On a entendu ce matin Véran parler d’une « vague estivale » : ça suffit la plaisanterie !

➡️ Si vous êtes de ces 71%, on vous attend en masse ce samedi 19/02 Paris 14h Place de Barcelone ! Partagez ! pic.twitter.com/dlBmgqUiKx