Effondrement du grand narratif covidiste : « les procès vont être impitoyables (Florian, sacrément optimiste) ». Rappel : 71% des sondés veulent la fin immédiate du passe. On verra : trop de gens sont mouillés (experts achetés, politiciens, experts, médias). Macron et Véran ont raté leur chance en tout cas : il fallait lever le passe avant d’y être contraint par le Danemark ou par la Suisse. Sont-ils assurés à ce point de la réélection du dictateur qui jette la France dans les poubelles de l’Europe et de l’Histoire ? Le régime Biden en perdition (Ukraine, économie, inflation). Mike Adams optimiste aussi (et enfin) : les globalistes ont perdu ; les procès arrivent pour Big Pharma – et pour Ursula ? Tyran Trudeau veut faire arrêter tout le monde et déclarer la guerre aux russes. Le système peut dérailler : « quand les médiocres deviennent dangereux » (Gibertie).

71% des Français pour la levée immédiate du pass sanitaire (je croyais à une blague de Florian !) : pas trop tôt ! C’est pour aller revoter Macron ? Les débiles des médias sans rire : « est-ce un signe de ras-le-bol ? » Les prochaines semaines seront donc bien décisives : la tyrannie sadique et numérique ad aeternam ou le chaos debout pour un système oligarchique occidental mis à genoux par la Chine (économie) et la Russie (stratégie). Lectrices et lecteurs, réveillons Lazare avant que Moloch ne le dévore. Il faudra épurer comme jamais. Notre prochain recueil « De la servitude volontaire à la désobéissance civile » paraît ce weekend. Question : combien de ces rebelles du pass voteront pour le tyran en avril ?

https://www.francesoir.fr/politique-monde/le-danemark-va-renoncer-totalement-la-vaccination

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-11-big-pharma-will-go-down-like-big-tobacco-as-the-criminal-prosecutions-go-global.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-10-the-globalists-have-lost-humanity-withdraws-consent-from-tyrants.html

https://changera3.blogspot.com/2022/02/pekin-inflige-une-severe-defaite.html

https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/lukraine-une-autre-debacle-de-biden

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/freedom-convoy-protesters-are-about-get-arrested-en-masse

https://pgibertie.com/2022/02/16/la-pandemie-est-terminee-moins-de-deces-toutes-causes-en-janvier-2022-quen-janvier-2017/
https://pgibertie.com/2022/02/16/trudeau-freeland-quand-les-mediocres-deviennent-dangereux/
https://pgibertie.com/2022/02/16/trudeau-freeland-quand-les-mediocres-deviennent-dangereux/

