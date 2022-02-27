https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/dostoievski-et-le-virus-de-la-servitude-mondialiste
https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/la-russophobie-pourquoi-comment-les-russes-sont-devenus-des-automates
https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/comprendre-dostoievski-et-son-grand-inquisiteur
https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/crimee-et-chatiment-dostoievski-et-la-russophobie-eternelle
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraine-president-agrees-hold-talks-without-preconditions-russia-belarus-border
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-orders-nuclear-deterrence-high-alert-nato-warns-unacceptable-escalation
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bp-will-exit-20-stake-russian-state-oil-giant-rosneft