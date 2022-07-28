Le bateau occidental coule : Macron ruiné patauge pour rien au Cameroun et les USA sont en récession pour un deuxième trimestre consécutif. C’est la récession là-bas avec une inflation à 10% ; l’Europe se condamne dans des termes plus durs. La satanique mauvaise foi (chutzpah) des élites et la débile soumission des masses vont donc transformer cette crise en crise finale et définitive. Ce sera la chute du « plus froid des monstres froids » de Nietzsche : mais ces élites reptiliennes ne lâcheront JAMAIS le pouvoir comme ça – et le « peuple nouveau » gobera tout jusqu’à la FAIM. Revoyez aussi notre livre sur reset et effondrement (et celui de Tetyana sur Philip K. Dick). Orson Welles avait tout prévu : le scorpion (symbole khazar) pique la grenouille qui le porte – parce que c’est « son caractère ». EDF perd cinq milliards au premier semestre ; y aura-t-il du courant en France cet hiver ?

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/welcome-biden-recession-q2-gdp-unexpectedly-shrinks-09-2nd-consecutive-decline

https://www.npr.org/2022/07/28/1113649843/gdp-2q-economy-2022-recession-two-quarters?t=1659026715218

Oh Goody! Now We Get To Have Rampant Inflation And A Housing Collapse At The Same Time!

We Are Going To See Energy Prices Go Absolutely Nuts This Winter Just As We Plunge Into A Horrifying Global Economic Crisis

https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/lukraine-et-la-fin-de-lhistoire

https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/la-fin-de-la-civilisation-occidentale

https://www.lemonde.fr/economie/article/2022/07/28/edf-a-subi-une-perte-historique-de-5-3-milliards-d-euros-au-premier-semestre_6136423_3234.html

https://egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Sans-complexe-Macron-au-Cameroun-fustige-la-propagande-russe-69027.html

PHILIP KINDRED DICK Y EL GRAN RESET

https://www.persee.fr/doc/crai_0065-0536_1934_num_78_1_76443

