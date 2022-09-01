L’Allemagne réclame du nucléaire ; l’Angleterre considérée comme en faillite ; la hyène Leyen bouge son cul pour réformer l’électricité (sans électricité ?) en Europe ; BHL déclare la Russie en faillite ; mais Macron-Rothschild s’en moque et il ira au bout sauf si vous vous révoltez vraiment. Leur but (cf. les données Deagel) est de ramener la population française à vingt millions de crétins et les sanctions qui se retournent contre nous les euphorisent et les motivent. La Russie n’est ceci dit pas un ours mais le boa constrictor qui va étrangler toutes ces sataniques démocraties occidentales ; mais elle ne gagnera jamais sa guerre (syndrome afghan-syrien). La Californie en faillite énergétique. Biden menace son peuple et une ministre allemande dit se foutre des électeurs. Florian a raison : « nos dirigeants sont pervers et vendus », pas seulement stupides. Chine en pleine forme (lien).

https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/avoid-charging-evs-california-grid-operator-warns-blackouts-urges-energy-conservation

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/german-economy-minister-habeck-reportedly-pushing-nuclear-plants-stay-grid

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/blain-uk-risks-losing-its-status-sound-financially-sovereign-nation

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/europe-has-no-real-alternatives-russian-gas-ex-aramco-evp

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/escobar-ukraine-somewhere-between-afghanization-and-syrianization

https://echelledejacob.blogspot.com/2022/08/prix-la-production-en-allemagne-372-en.html

Affamée mais soumise : pourquoi la masse se laissera faire – par Nicolas Bonnal
Annalena Baerbock au Forum 2000 de Prague: “Peu importe ce que pensent mes électeurs” ! par Edouard Husson

Votre commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s

%d blogueurs aiment cette page :