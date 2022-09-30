Poutine reconnait ses républiques du Donbass et accuse les USA du sabotage des gazoducs européens. Il attaque l’idéologie de genre (comme Meloni, qui devra s’y soumettre si elle veut rester dans l’Otan) et déclare : « celui qui a commis l’attentat est évident…Ils impriment  de l’argent (NDLR : ils ne savent faire que cela en effet) mais avec cet argent ils ne peuvent pas chauffer leur population ; ils doivent convaincre leur population de se doucher moins, de manger moins et de s’habiller chaudement… Ces élites occidentales : cette crise est de leur faute. Cette crise vise à briser la Russie à tout prix ». Selon State of The Nation la tempête qui a dévasté la Floride est du terrorisme ingéniéré et gouvernemental destiné à punir l’Etat de Trump et De Santis. Nous sommes dirigés par des satanistes. Les partis patriotes montent (presse russe).

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/watch-live-putin-declares-annexation-eastern-ukraine

https://www.rt.com/news/563688-populists-win-eu-brussels/

https://www.rt.com/russia/563736-donbass-republics-join-russia/

https://twitter.com/maxseddon/status/1575829523228430336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1575829807593533441%7Ctwgr%5E495c89ce5855a941e18649d5fb2453315d817ce6%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fgeopolitical%2Fwatch-live-putin-declares-annexation-eastern-ukraine

https://www.rt.com/news/563688-populists-win-eu-brussels/

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=135779
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=136857
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=136307
30 septembre, ultimatum à l’Ukraine : Évacuez les territoires russes
Acte de guerre des États-Unis contre l’Union européenne : Le président Biden a-t-il ordonné l’attaque terroriste contre Nord Stream ?
https://qactus.fr/2022/09/30/europe-la-russie-dispose-de-donnees-sur-limplication-occidentale-dans-le-sabotage-des-nord-stream/

https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/les-licornes-sont-reelles

https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/inquietudes-existentielles-la-guerre-financiere-contre-loccident-commence-a-couter-cher

