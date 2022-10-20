On me demande quoi faire. Faisons comme ce chat ukrainien ou russe : il rêve et vit en héroïque, en ignorant et en bienheureux. Mais pas d’optimisme. Autour de nous guerre, misère, Reset, vaccins, complots, ineptie, stupidité et trahison. Georges Bernanos : « L’optimisme est un ersatz de l’espérance, dont la propagande officielle se réserve le monopole. Il approuve tout, il subit tout, il croit tout, c’est par excellence la vertu du contribuable. Lorsque le fisc l’a dépouillé même de sa chemise, le contribuable optimiste s’abonne à une Revue nudiste et déclare qu’il se promène ainsi par hygiène, qu’il ne s’est jamais mieux porté… Si vous n’y prenez garde, un jour viendra où les méthodes actuelles de la propagande paraîtront ridiculement désuètes, inefficaces. La biologie permettra d’agir directement sur les cerveaux, il ne s’agira plus de confisquer la liberté de l’homme, mais de détruire en lui jusqu’aux derniers réflexes de la liberté. »

Pendant ce temps, l’Union Européenne recommande d’injecter les jeunes enfants au Pfizer
Nicolas Bonnal, penseur atypique et génie authentique

