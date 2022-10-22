Chateaubriand encore sur notre futur ricain ou chinois : « Les modernes sectaires…pensent qu’on pourrait nous mener à l’idéale médiocrité américaine… D’autres, plus obligeants encore, et qui admettent une sorte d’élégance de civilisation, se contenteraient de nous transformer en Chinois constitutionnels, à peu près athées, vieillards éclairés et libres, assis en robes jaunes pour des siècles dans nos semis de fleurs, passant nos jours dans un confortable acquis à la multitude, ayant tout inventé, tout trouvé, végétant en paix au milieu de nos progrès accomplis, et nous mettant seulement sur un chemin de fer, comme un ballot, afin d’aller de Canton à la grande muraille deviser d’un marais à dessécher, d’un canal à creuser, avec un autre industriel du Céleste−Empire. Dans l’une ou l’autre supposition, Américain ou Chinois, je serai heureux d’être parti avant qu’une telle félicité me soit advenue (Mémoires d’outre-tombe, Conclusion). »

https://leblogalupus.com/2019/06/21/quand-chateaubriand-decrit-notre-fin-des-temps-par-nicolas-bonnal/

https://www.dedefensa.org/article/chateaubriand-et-la-conclusion-de-notre-histoireµ

https://www.dedefensa.org/article/napoleon-et-la-fin-de-lhistoire

https://www.dedefensa.org/article/taine-et-le-cretinisme-du-francais-de-souche

Chateaubriand et la conclusion de notre histoire – en 1453 mots ; sommet de la réflexion française sur nos temps d’apostasie et de stupidité transcendantale. Jet ski ; fin des visas en Europe pour les russes et risque de prison (et de peine mort) pour le pauvre Donald Trump ; tout se passe comme à la parade (on aura un débat entre ceux qui sont pour et ceux qui ne sont pas contre) ; commentaire du Maître : « les corruptions de l’esprit n’appartiennent plus à quelques individus pervers, elles sont tombées dans le domaine public. » Mise en place de la fiche biométrique en Russie : carcasse, tu trembles ? Rappel : pour le Brésil la part de la France dans le monde est devenue « insignifiante ». Laurence : « l’occident devient complètement fou ». Droites italienne totalement soumises bonnes pour électeurs couillons. Renforcez-vous intérieurement, lectrices et lecteurs.

https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/C-est-parti-mon-qui-QUI-10-Revue-d-actualite-internationale-69913.html

https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/revue-de-presse-rt-du-16-au-22-octobre

https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/revue-de-presse-rt-du-16-au-22-octobre

https://echelledejacob.blogspot.com/2022/10/lola-dument-egorgee-pfizer-triple-ses.html

