https://www.dedefensa.org/article/chateaubriand-et-la-conclusion-de-notre-histoireµ
https://www.dedefensa.org/article/napoleon-et-la-fin-de-lhistoire
https://www.dedefensa.org/article/taine-et-le-cretinisme-du-francais-de-souche
https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/C-est-parti-mon-qui-QUI-10-Revue-d-actualite-internationale-69913.html
https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/revue-de-presse-rt-du-16-au-22-octobre
https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/revue-de-presse-rt-du-16-au-22-octobre
https://echelledejacob.blogspot.com/2022/10/lola-dument-egorgee-pfizer-triple-ses.html