Le satanisme occidental dépasse les bornes : crise partout sur fond de froid et de pénurie (relisez ma Retraite de Russie : fin décembre il ne restera plus rien). Les USA demandent au zouave Zelenski de se tempérer (mais est-ce eux qui commandent leur pays ?). Désarmement ukrainien et sous-équipement froncé : comme dit un soldat on ne fait pas peur (aux russes) mais pitié. Certains crétins croient encore à une attaque de l’Otan qui s’embourbe et tombe en panne ; au Portugal les boîtes de thon sont protégées par antivol. 20% des Anglais ne mangent plus leurs trois repas et 50% ne se chaufferont pas. Avec une ex-prof syndicaliste et débile le gouvernement froncé se lance dans une chasse aux sorcières à la Joe bedaine. Tous pour moi ou tous terroristes. Une certaine Bora Levi demande l’insigne jaune pour les personnels soignants non vaccinés et réintégrés. Comme je voudrais être un oiseau…

https://t.me/russosphere

https://twitter.com/SinedWarrior/status/1588427859840110594?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1588427859840110594%7Ctwgr%5E9ef4af702c33648db4e2943c1663c786864545c6%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.egaliteetreconciliation.fr%2FMediapart-revele-les-soldats-francais-deployes-en-Roumanie-ont-froid-et-faim-70159.html

En Roumanie, des soldats français «dorment le ventre vide»

https://twitter.com/BFMTV/status/1587922017520697348?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1587922017520697348%7Ctwgr%5E2c2b2f0a57ef80c7f03da74f674cf894e65423e7%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.egaliteetreconciliation.fr%2FLe-gouvernement-va-mettre-en-place-des-Assises-des-derives-sectaires-et-du-complotisme-70170.html

https://twitter.com/DIVIZIO1/status/1588608235770384385?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1588608235770384385%7Ctwgr%5E2c2b2f0a57ef80c7f03da74f674cf894e65423e7%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.egaliteetreconciliation.fr%2FLe-gouvernement-va-mettre-en-place-des-Assises-des-derives-sectaires-et-du-complotisme-70170.html

Hiver russe : Ségur et les leçons de la froide retraite de Russie – bon pour se préparer à un hiver de dictature et de froideur pas comme les autres… 2022 mots : je sais c’est long mais Ségur c’est toujours grandiose. Moscou rendu implacable par les provos et bévues du collégien khazar plonge Kiev dans le froid et le sec (pas d’eau…) avec ses frappes de missiles (ils n’en ont plus depuis huit mois, mais comment font-ils ?) ; l’ambassadrice US pleurniche sous les combles et menace tout le monde, elle qui est responsable à 10.000% de cette situation de désastre. Washington, qui aurait dû demeurer une simple colonie britannique, ira jusqu’au bout de son destin de destructeur matériel et surtout spirituel du monde (voir notre vieil article).

