La Russie va être déclarée pays terroriste par le parlement européen : on espère que ça valait la peine. La Finlande (une PM de trente ans élevée par deux femmes) va construire un mur de mille kilomètres de long. On espère que ça valait la peine. L’Ukraine privée de la moitié de ses transformateurs : ils sont irremplaçables, dit Moon of Alabama qui évoque tout de même un crime contre l’humanité ; on espère que cela valait aussi la peine : que ne ferait-on pas pour lutter contre un peuple motivé et armé, rebaptisé ukro-nazi par des russes blancs encore plus abrutis qu’à l’époque de Denikine. NDLR : il faut arrêter d’accuser les américains dans cette affaire, qui ne font que fournir des armes et des conseils. Ce sont bien les Européens  de l’Est, anciens pays satellites, qui veulent régler son compte à la Russie. Gare à la retraite cet hiver. Dépeuplement entamé.

