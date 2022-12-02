Opération extermination. Harari comme à la parade réclame ses milliards de livres de chair et va les avoir (Breitbart.com). Fin de l’agriculture sur ordre en Hollande ; effondrement des naissances et explosion de la mortalité les élites et leurs politiciens utiliseront des Einsatzgruppen pour aller vite (les gens se laisseront abattre comme des chiens contre les murs – comme pendant et APRES la guerre). Les monnaies digitales pullulent dans les paradis tropicaux type Jamaïque ; Apple aide la Chine à contrôler numériquement sa population (qui doit être réduite en priorité comme l’indienne) ; en réalité tous les gouvernements sauf le russe (mais que peut-il faire contre un génocide planétaire planifié ?) sont contrôlés avec leurs oppositions pour réduire le stock de leur population – ou même l’anéantir. Qui a pu en faire autant ne s’arrêtera pas en si mauvais chemin (Debord en 1989). La masse réclamera les camps et sa réduction (Mike Adams).

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-12-01-apple-conspires-beijing-silence-dissent-torture-slavery.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-12-01-engineered-famine-will-have-the-masses-begging-for-fema-camps.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-12-01-thousands-dutch-farms-close-comply-eu-rules.html

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/08/10/wef-adviser-yuval-harari-we-just-dont-need-the-vast-majority-of-the-population-in-todays-world/

https://echelledejacob.blogspot.com/2022/12/thibault-kerlirzin-ces-3400-ong-dont.html

https://echelledejacob.blogspot.com/2022/12/coupures-delectricite-un-test-lechelle.html

