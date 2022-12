This story shall the good man teach his son,

And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,

From this day to the ending of the world,

But we in it shall be remembered;

We few, we happy few, we band of brothers.

For he today that sheds his blood with me

Shall be my brother.

(King Henry, Act 4 Scene 3)

https://www.rsc.org.uk/henry-v/about-the-play/famous-quotes

https://www.lemonde.fr/archives/article/2000/09/29/demons-du-web_3713686_1819218.html