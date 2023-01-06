Débandade franco-américaine cette fois renforcée dans cet hexagone (bientôt rebaptisé ex-agonie par Harari et Black Rock) par le dédoublement de la personnalité de Macron (deux fois zéro égale l’infini) ; la poste ne va plus vous livrer le courrier même avec le timbre numérique (pourquoi se fatiguer) ; ceux qui ne travaillent pas ou plus (80% des retraités pour Macron en avril dernier) attendent les renforts pour mater Netflix et BFM avec eux ; écroulement américain confirmé avec douloureuse même des importations ; le speaker continue de bégayer aux congrès US (effet Zelenski sans doute) ; le colonel yoga enchanté par notre don de chars ; ventes immobilières en baisse de 28% à Manhattan ; Ursula s’augmente ; femmes violées par les transsexuels dans les prisons californiennes ; lycées fermés pour cause violence en fronce (et pour leur inutilité alors ?). Priez et riez.

https://www.lefigaro.fr/flash-actu/macron-evoquera-vendredi-la-refondation-du-systeme-de-sante-dans-un-hopital-francilien-20230104

http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/11-signs-that-the-economic-tipping-point-that-everyone-has-been-waiting-for-has-now-arrived/

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/01/04/homes/home-sales-manhattan-fourth-quarter-2022

http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/lets-hope-that-the-irrational-optimists-will-be-100-percent-correct-about-2023/

https://lavoiedelepee.blogspot.com/2023/01/amx-men.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/californias-trans-law-makes-prisons-unsafe-women-former-inmate

