Pollution extraordinaire en Amérique ; Davos prépare tranquillement sa pandémie suivante ; Blinken pour jouer au « ballon ballon » (cf. le Papin des Guignols) menace la Chine sans rire (c’est son jeu de la mort et du khazar) ; Scholz nabot et penaud se chie dessus et ignore l’attentat US du gazoduc ; Macron humilié de tous côtés ; Biden file chez Ubu en Pologne pour menacer Poutine : ça sent le roussi. L’occident est un honte : la danse de Saint-Guy (Rauschning jadis, à propos du nazisme) de ce siècle pitoyable a commencé ; qui mettra fin enfin aux clowneries ? Désastres écologiques planifiés partout en attendant : poulets, trains, gaz, gazoducs, explosions, etc. Climat fou partout : le monde n’est plus une scène de théâtre (Shakespeare) mais un environnement de terreur (Mike Adams). Gare à la terre qui tremble et aux champs infectés.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/blinken-warns-china-against-providing-aid-russia-says-balloon-surveillance-must-never-again

https://www.lemonde.fr/international/live/2023/02/19/guerre-en-ukraine-en-direct-emmanuel-macron-assure-a-volodymyr-zelensky-qu-il-soutiendra-son-plan-de-paix_6162435_3210.html

https://www.lefigaro.fr/international/guerre-en-ukraine-biden-en-pologne-pour-marquer-sa-determination-face-a-poutine-20230219

https://henrymakow.com/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-02-15-oblivious-masses-have-no-idea-they-are-being-systematically-exterminated.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-02-14-toxic-gas-cloud-unleashed-over-ohio-farms-and-rivers.html

