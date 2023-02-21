« Retenez votre chien, ou c’est sur vous que je tire », disait notre Tintin aux frères Loiseau (Secret de la licorne). Poutine commence enfin avec Start à menacer le Yankee à la tête. Biden tremblant se gratte la tête : « l’opération russe devient un problème pour l’occident ». Si l’occident a perdu son seul recours sur le champ de bataille est le nucléaire : jeu de la mort et du khazar. Les démons-prédateurs qui tiennent les politiques et les financiers pourront ainsi liquider ce monde. Lew Rockwell : « Biden ne recherche pas l’anéantissement nucléaire avec la Russie : il le recherche avec la Chine et la Russie ». Le meilleur moyen de « faire du monde un lieu sûr pour la démocratie » (cf. Woodrow Wilson autre démon tenu par Mandel House) c’est de l’anéantir pas vrai ? Tolkien et Shakespeare décrétés lectures terroristes dans l’Angleterre satanique de Sunak. A qui obéissent-ils donc, mon Dieu ? Priez fort.

Nicolas Bonnal, penseur atypique et génie authentique

