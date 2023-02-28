Amateurs de fourmis grillées vous allez être servis. A la télé allemande, émission de cuisine aux insectes : une démente journaliste écolo vous explique tout sur l’art de mitonner la vermine. La presse fait l’éloge d’ingénieurs agronomes et de promoteurs disciples de Manu qui vous la fourgueront. Il faudra bourrer le moût aux gens – c’est comme pour le vaccin (répétition, seule figure de rhétorique, disait Napoléon). De toute manière la foule ne tolère que la merde – que ce soit à la télé ou dans son assiette. Problème : on va y passer nous aussi. Cela nous apprendra à être trop minoritaires – alors qu’on voulait juste manger ou et éviter 500 vaccins. Cette espèce dite humaine tout de même : 84 mensualités de 300 dollars pour acheter une Ford de trente ans aux US. Notre texte repris en Suisse par nos amis des observateurs.ch. Disparition prochaine des boulangeries (Loïc Le Floch-Prigent).

A 1998 Ford Escort For $289 A Month For 84 Months??? – Inflation Is Completely Destroying Our Standard Of Living

https://www.ardmediathek.de/video/wissen-vor-acht-zukunft/wurmstation-fleischerzeugung-fuer-zu-hause/das-erste/Y3JpZDovL2Rhc2Vyc3RlLmRlL3dpc3NlbiB2b3IgOCAtIHp1a3VuZnQvMjAyMy0wMi0yN18xOS00NS1NRVo

https://www.lesechos.fr/start-up/deals/ynsect-accelere-sur-le-marche-nord-americain-1889071

https://www.lesechos.fr/industrie-services/conso-distribution/ynsect-veut-selectionner-les-insectes-les-plus-performants-sur-le-plan-nutritionnel-1382365

https://leshorizons.net/mapping-entreprises-developpent-proteines-insectes/

Farine de grillons Farine d’insectes Protéines d’insectes
Les 300 et leur extermination des mangeurs inutiles. Au début des années 90 dans son ouvrage légendaire John Coleman évoque le dépeuplement des peuples blancs occidentaux, la famine, la pénurie, la fin de l’eau, l’invasion migratoire, la disparition de l’électricité, les guerres d’attrition en Europe, la confiscation du logement, l’interdiction de déplacement ; mais aussi le contrôle de l’argent par la technologie et la liquidation des médicaments. Instrument génocidaire de la volonté satanique des oligarques européens et américains, l’UE va tout mettre en œuvre pour arriver à ses fins. Les complicités politiques et parlementaires (RN), les politiciens achetés et une masse de crétins manipulables feront le reste. La fin de la foi chrétienne, de l’éducation, de la culture et l’abrutissement intellectuel de la vieille race blanche rendent ces cauchemars réalistes ; quelques extraits en français ici. Petit rappel : 500 vaccins à venir pour chacun ; et les insectes sont hors de prix…
« Il est possible que demain il n’y ait plus que de la farine de grillon à manger ». Empoisonnement par les insectes ; le Dr Schmitz fait le point : « il s’agit du plus gros scandale alimentaire du XXIe siècle…Les insectes sont pleins à craquer de parasites et généralement porteurs de maladies très dangereuses comme l’E.Coli, les streptocoques ou la klebsielle…D’autre part, la capacité des grillons à causer des allergies graves est tenue pour sérieuse par les autorités et leur consommation régulière ne correspond en rien à un régime sain. » Mais attention : les abonnés au vaccin se jetteront sur les insectes par radinisme ou par imbécillité climatique ; et les industriels et les agriculteurs aussi pour se faciliter la vie et augmenter leurs bénefs. Un témoignage sur « comment reconnaître cet empoisonnement » sur les étiquettes. La France pionnière en matière d’insectes (dixit euphorique lesechos.fr) ; ce pays est une merveille.
Nicolas Bonnal, penseur atypique et génie authentique

https://fr.sputniknews.africa/20230228/un-super-porc-canadien-incroyablement-intelligent-et-insaisissable-menace-les-etats-unis-1058037431.html

