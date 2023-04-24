Le piège du numérique – avec le binôme Breton-Philippe favori de nos froncés abrutis-retraités-téléphages pour 2027 – se referme, pendant que des idiots chahutent un député ou manient les casseroles (ils feraient mieux d’apprendre à cuisiner). Breton est riche à centaines de millions, Philippe à dizaines, et Bernard Arnault (dont la presse – Les Echos – est fervente partisane du contrôle social chinois) à centaines…de milliards. Cette population qui se fout de tout (cf. les parents du Petit Poucet : on vous jettera aux loups tant qu’il faudra) va passer bientôt de bien tristes moments. Il est vrai qu’elle est en vacances, ces vacances de printemps – jadis de pâques – qui ne se terminent jamais. Et il est triste de penser qu’Athos (le mont) et Athos (le seul vrai mousquetaire) riment avec le cauchemar Atos qui enchante les imbéciles. Explosion de la fortune des ‘milliardaires russes’ (khazars-musulmans) : vive cette guerre décidément.

http://echelledejacob.blogspot.com/

https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atos

https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/politique/article/thierry-breton-dement-avoir-percu-45-millions-d-euros-de-la-vente-de-ses-actions-atos_155645.html

https://fr.mediamass.net/people/thierry-breton/plus-gros-salaire.html

Mars 2023 : révolte brouillonne et renforcement de la tyrannie ?

https://www.dedefensa.org/article/comment-fukuyama-explique-le-mystere-athos

http://echelledejacob.blogspot.com/2023/04/les-milliardaires-russes-voient-leur.html

https://www.bfmtv.com/economie/international/les-milliardaires-russes-voient-leur-fortune-croitre-de-152-milliards-de-dollars_AV-202304220206.html

