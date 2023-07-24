« On » (IE : des entités) me demande d’être plus optimiste. OK. Problèmes : tornades folles en Suisse (que je décrivais dans mes territoires protocolaires – Michel de Maule, 2001) ; robots-dogs à New York (que je décrivais dans mes Territoires) ; ordre public numérique renforcé (que je décrivais…) et Eye Scan pour aller sur le web (grâce à Sam Altman) ou simplement survivre ; tout cela ira avec un cortège de cauchemars que nous connaissons ou dont nous n’avons pas idée ; comme dit Zerohedge.com, la jeunesse des milléniaux est nihiliste (elle ne peut plus rien se payer…) et donc subira tout sans sourciller (no future, disait déjà le punk en 1975). Avoir fait basculer le monde dans le cauchemar numérique aura été le plus grand exploit du démiurge. Voir la quatrième partie de mon livre sur Internet (Une du Monde des Livres), la face obscure du réseau. Quant à nos diligentes églises…

https://nicolasbonnal.wordpress.com/2023/07/22/culte-des-vaccins-et-declin-de-la-spiritualite-en-europe-le-point-par-rudolf-steiner-en-1917-en-realite-on-voit-une-rarefaction-des-genies-dans-tous-les-domaines-artistiques-depuis-cette-epoque/

https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/its-time-openais-sam-altman-worldcoin-launches-token-distinguish-humans-bots

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/millennials-gen-zs-cant-afford-buy-home-no-matter-how-much-they-save-so-why-not-embrace

https://www.lemonde.fr/archives/article/2000/09/29/demons-du-web_3713686_1819218.html

https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/les-eglises-americaines-sont-etrangement-silencieuses-lorsque-le-pays-en-a-le-plus-besoin

https://lesakerfrancophone.fr/roberto-michels-et-les-tendances-oligarchiques-de-nos-democraties-parlementaires

