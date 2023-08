COVID death rate:



0-19 years old 0.0003%

20-29 0.002%

30-39 0.011%

40-49 0.035%

50-59 0.123%

60-69 0.506%



0-69 0.063-0.082%.



Yet they are closing schools and masking children again for this virus.



Why?https://t.co/iqrUBqsclT pic.twitter.com/IeVMsW46dQ