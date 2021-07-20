La lettre de George Bernard Shaw contre les vaccins. A savourer sans modération avec son style piquant.

Traduction de Tetyana Bonnal.

10, Adelphi Terrace, W. C.,

Le 22 février 1906

Cher Monsieur,

Je regrette que je ne puisse pas assister votre réunion le 27.

Je ne peux pas résister à la pensée que le jour est proche où le travail de votre Société sera éclairé par la coopération des leaders de la thérapie bactériologique. Depuis des années la nécessité d’encourager une thérapie si excessivement inconsidérée, sale et dangereuse comme la vaccination à partir de la vache devenait de plus en plus insupportable pour tous les vrais bactériologistes. Le maximum que la pression professionnelle a pu obtenir c’est leur silence ; mais bientôt le dégout sera trop fort pour le taire. La méthode de Mme Squeer qui ouvre les abcès avec un canif est beaucoup moins répugnante pour les chirurgiens modernes que la méthode du Conseil gouvernemental local qui consiste en l’inoculation des enfants avec de la saleté occasionnelle humidifiée et une substance pathogène indéfinie obtenue à partir du veau. Seule l’ignorance naturelle du public renforcée par l’erreur propagée par un ordinaire médecin-généraliste rend possible une barbarie comme la vaccination. La question de savoir s’il est possible de fortifier le sang contre les maladies par des inoculations est encore une question ouverte et très intéressante. Des développements récents ont montré qu’une inoculation faite sans précaution par un médecin-généraliste sans une analyse précise de l’état du sang du patient peut devenir aussi bien un homicide involontaire comme une cure de prévention. En réalité la vaccination n’est rien de moins qu’une tentative de meurtre. Un bactériologiste avec expérience aurait coupé le bras de son enfant et il aurait frotté la blessure avec la poussière de la pelle que vaccinait son enfant d’une manière officielle. Le résultat serait le même. Il est le même.

Et même si le traitement moderne sérique non seulement allait se justifier demain mais était pratiqué massivement et pas seulement comme une expérience du laboratoire, vous ne pouvez pas ignorer que les objections contre la vaccination en tant que méthode d’inoculation tout à fait tristement imprudente et ignorante serait plus évidentes que jamais.

Sincèrement votre

G. Bernard Shaw

À Charles Gane, Esq.,

National Anti-Vaccination League, S. W.

10 Adelphi Terrasse, W. C.

22 February, 1906

Dear Sir,

I regret that I shall be unable to attend your meeting the 27th.

I can not help thinking that time is not far off then the work of your League will be lightened by the co-operation of the leaders of bacteriological therapeutics. For years pas the strain of countenancing a proceeding so grossly reckless, dirty and dangerous as vaccination from the calf, has been growing unbearable to all genuine bacteriological experts. The utmost that professional pressure has been has been able to extort from them of late is silence; but their disgust will soon become too intense for silence. Mrs. Squeerr’s method of opening abscesses with an inky penknife is far less repugnant to modern surgeons than the Local Government Board’s method of inoculating children with casual dirt moistened with an undefined pathogenic substance obtained from calves is to modern bacteriologists. Nothing but the natural ignorance of the public, countenanced by the inculcated erroneousness of the ordinary medical general practitioner, makes such a barbarism as vaccination possible. The question whether it is practicable to fortify the blood against disease by inoculations is still an open and very interesting one. Its recent developments have shewn that an inoculation made in the usual general practitioner`s light-hearted way, without a previous highly skilled examination of the state of the patient’s blood, is just as likely to be a simple manslaughter as a cure of preventive. But vaccination is really nothing short of attempted murder. A skilled bacteriologist would as soon think of cutting his child’s arm and rubbing the contents of the dustpan into the wound as vaccinating it in the official way. The results would be exactly the same. They are exactly the same.

You can not urge too insistently that even if the modern serum treatment not only justified itself tomorrow, but could be made practicable on a large scale instead of as a laboratory experiment, the objection to vaccination as a quite infamously careless and ignorant method of inoculation would become more obvious than ever.

Yours faithfully,

G. Bernard Shaw

To Charles Gane, Esq., National Anti-Vaccination League, S. W.