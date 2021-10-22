Alec Baldwin (anti-armes présumé) tue une directrice de la photographie, et Don Eric Zemmour (dont l’équipe de campagne a l’air très sympa) menace les journalistes au salon militaro-policier. Amusant, quand on pense qu’en Amérique tout tourne à la militarisation, à la mobilisation et au massacre organisé (par les démocrates et les oligarques) sur fond de pénurie. Mike Adams et Michael Snyder font le point. On accoutume aussi (en France) les gens à la troisième dose, et là-bas (vive les westerns), au massacre mitraillé et à la famine organisée. L’important c’est d’en redemander. Promesse de loi martiale et de rationnement organisé par Biden contre les non vaccinés : mais Biden (cf. Nuland à Moscou) peut-il organiser et coordonner quelque chose ? C’est l’Apocalypse par les imbéciles. Télé matin fait la promo de la marque de la bête – et de la puce sous-cutanée qui va avec. Ils sont et resteront euphoriques. Relire nos textes sur Bloy et Céline qui ont tout dit de la criminelle connerie de nos hommes modernes et démocratiques.

https://www.mediapart.fr/journal/france/201021/l-equipe-de-campagne-d-eric-zemmour-le-listing-secret?onglet=full

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-21-analysis-food-rationing-to-be-announced-in-america-followed-by-food-riots-and-social-unrest.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/kemp-worldwide-energy-shortage-shows-surging-coal-gas-and-oil-prices

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=telematin+puce+sous-cutan%C3%A9e

http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/this-winter-we-could-potentially-be-facing-simultaneous-shortages-of-oil-natural-gas-propane-and-coal/

https://www.fawkes-news.com/2021/10/la-marque-de-la-bete-arrive-telematin.html#more

