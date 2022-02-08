Révolte mondiale et famine universelle : +30% pour le panier de la ménagère britannique. « Il va falloir choisir entre manger et se chauffer ». Le musicien Neil Young dénonce l’âge de la désinformation (nous…). Cela tombe bien, notre dernière vidéo a été censurée par You Tube. Les Français ne peuvent plus se payer de voitures neuves ; il y a 55% de voitures Diesel que les « élites » veulent anéantir ; ces bagnoles vont être interdites dans les « métropoles » de nos édiles bouffons (1% de voitures électriques –inutilisables). Ecroulement du spectacle et des cinémas (Béchade). La société nécropolitique est moins populaire. BFM, CNN (audience) et Moderna (bourse) en chute libre. Macron présenté à Poutine par un huissier en jupe à Moscou (pas encore censuré par You Tube). Aidez-nous et achetez nos livres. Il va falloir serrer les coudes : les prochains mois sont extraordinairement importants.

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/largest-uk-supermarket-warns-worst-has-yet-come-amid-food-inflation-crisis

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/freedom-convoy-protests-are-spreading-throughout-world-truckers-lead-fight-against

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ditch-misinformers-neil-young-attacks-spotify-ceo-big-banks-latest-open-letter

https://echelledejacob.blogspot.com/2022/02/actions-biontech-et-moderna-vers-les-70.html

https://echelledejacob.blogspot.com/2022/02/bonne-nouvelle-bfm-wc-en-perte-totale.html

https://echelledejacob.blogspot.com/2022/02/bonne-nouvelle-bfm-wc-en-perte-totale.html

https://www.businessbourse.com/2022/02/08/le-parc-auto-francais-vieillit-age-moyen-11-ans/

Votre commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Google. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s

%d blogueurs aiment cette page :