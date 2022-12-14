The Technology of Looker (1981) – YouTube

1 непрочитанный чат (ok.ru)

Quand Hollywood dit la vérité (Looker, dir. Michael Crichton, 1981) sur l’esclavage télé : « Television…is the most powerful selling medium in the history of mankind. Television can control public opinion more effectively than armies of secret police because television is entirely voluntary. The American government forces our children to attend school. But nobody forces them to watch TV. Americans of all ages submit to television. Television is the American ideal. Persuasion without coercion. Nobody makes us watch. Who could have predicted that a free people would voluntarily spend one fifth of their lives sitting in front of a box with pictures? Fifteen years sitting in prison is punishment. But15 years sitting in front of a television set is entertainment. And the average American now spends more than one and a half years of his life watching television commercials. Fifty minutes every day of his life watching commercials. Now, that’s power. » NDLR : Crichton était un courageux ennemi du « changement climatique… »

The Technology of Looker (1981) – YouTube

1 непрочитанный чат (ok.ru)