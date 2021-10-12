https://changera.blogspot.com/2021/09/le-chef-indien-hopi-aigle-blanche-la.html
SUR PEARSON :
https://www.dedefensa.org/article/la-route-de-la-servitude-de-la-boetie-au-micron
https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Le-gouverneur-du-Texas-interdit-l-obligation-vaccinale-dans-son-Etat-65817.html
https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Dr-Olivier-Soulier-Depuis-qu-il-y-a-la-vaccination-on-voit-une-veritable-hecatombe-65808.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/southwest-airlines-cancels-1000-more-flights-disruptions-increase