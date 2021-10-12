Go West : le Texas libéré de l’obligation vaccinale. Le gouverneur Abbott n’est pas aux bottes du mondialisme. Mais qui nous disait du mal des Américains ? Ils ont voté pour Trump et se sont comparativement peu vaccinés (56%). Ils préfèrent ne plus voler en avion (les chamanes ont d’autres moyens…Le sang indien coule dans les veines de ces cowboys. Vers une guerre de Sécession hybride ? Esclavage renforcé dans les dominions britanniques (Canada, Australie, Nouvelle-Zélande), bastions orwelliens de première marqués par une sous-culture politique séculaire (lisez nos textes sur Pearson, le Nietzsche britannique de l’époque). Faites Didon, pardon des dons comme Enée : 4 livres PDF en échange ou plus – suivant accès (on préfère excès) de générosité. Je sais, à force d’insister, on n’obtient rien, pas vrai ? C’est pas comme pour le vaccin : 93% d’adultes vaccinés chez les froncés malgré les risques (Dr Soulier). L’Italie scande ‘Fuck Joe bidet’.

Australie, Canada, … Partout, la folie sanitaire s’étend
https://qactus.fr/2021/10/10/italie-une-grande-manifestation-contre-le-passeport-vaccinal-a-rome/

https://changera.blogspot.com/2021/09/le-chef-indien-hopi-aigle-blanche-la.html

SUR PEARSON :

https://www.dedefensa.org/article/la-route-de-la-servitude-de-la-boetie-au-micron

https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Le-gouverneur-du-Texas-interdit-l-obligation-vaccinale-dans-son-Etat-65817.html

https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/Dr-Olivier-Soulier-Depuis-qu-il-y-a-la-vaccination-on-voit-une-veritable-hecatombe-65808.html

Charles Henry Pearson, le gentleman australien qui prédisait l’entropie des blancs et de l’humanité

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/southwest-airlines-cancels-1000-more-flights-disruptions-increase

Votre commentaire

Entrez vos coordonnées ci-dessous ou cliquez sur une icône pour vous connecter:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Google

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Google. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l’aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion /  Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s