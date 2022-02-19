La guerre mondiale occidentale est déclenchée par Biden : exterminer les populations européennes est leur objectif hystérique, satanique et totalitaire. L’extermination sera sanitaire, bancaire et militaire. L’abrutissement des populations, la salauderie des militaires et des fonctionnaires, la monstruosité des politiciens achetés ou sataniquement idolâtres feront le reste – car il s’agit de créer et renforcer le pire des mondes possibles avec cette fantastique inertie, ce phénoménal abrutissement qui caractérisent les peuples occidentaux – lesquels auront tout accepté depuis des siècles : le fascisme étatique, la démence militaire, les guerres mondiales, l’anéantissement religieux et maintenant la radicale et culturelle guerre d’extermination contre l’espèce humaine et la civilisation européenne ; ils ne nous auront rien épargné.  Une inexplicable explosion de gaz a retenti en Ukraine (l’attentat False Flag prédit par tout le monde) qui va justifier un énième holocauste ; la suite s’écrit dans le sang au Canada.

Les Canadiens prennent d’assaut les banques, Trudeau provoque un « Bank Run »
Déclin de la diplomatie pontificale: le pape François ne joue aucun rôle dans la diplomatie de la crise ukrainienne
Cumhuriyet : les États-Unis et le Royaume-Uni jettent l’Ukraine dans le feu de la guerre

